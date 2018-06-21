Bill Esdaile

WITHOUT doubt the best race on tomorrow’s final day at Royal Ascot is the Diamond Jubilee Stakes (4.20pm).

Some of the world’s best six-furlong horses line-up, including our very own Harry Angel, Ireland’s Merchant Navy, America’s Bound To Nowhere and Australia’s REDKIRK WARRIOR.

Harry Angel is Europe’s best sprinter, but he has been beaten on all four visits to Ascot, so I’m happy to pass him over at 5/2 with Star Sports.

The cricket hasn’t been fun for the Aussies this week, but Redkirk Warrior can give them something to cheer at 4/1 with Star Sports.

He won his second career start at this course when trained by William Haggas in 2014, incredibly over 1m2f.

He then went to Hong Kong before moving to Australia where he has been reborn as a sprinter, claiming back-to-back Group Ones on his last two starts.

Tomorrow’s rival Merchant Navy was behind him in the Newmarket Handicap in March and I expect him to confirm the form.

John Gosden’s Dreamfield could be the proverbial Group horse in a handicap in the Wokingham (5.00pm) off his mark of just 103, but I’m prepared to leave him alone at 4/1.

Instead I am going to chance my arm on two at much bigger prices in the shape of BLUE DE VEGA and TUPI, who can both be backed each-way at 16/1.

The former caught the eye when running on late in the Epsom Dash over five furlongs and this looks to have been the plan.

The latter was sixth in last year’s Diamond Jubilee, beaten just 3½ lengths by The Tin Man, but is now down to a mark of 100.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Redkirk Warrior 4.20pm Royal Ascot

Blue De Vega e/w 5.00pm Royal Ascot

Tupi e/w 5.00pm Royal Ascot