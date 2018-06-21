Bill Esdaile

ASCOT are using the marketing slogan ‘Like Nowhere Else’ this year and that is certainly the case when it comes to trying to find winners.

With between 80 and 90 runners spread over six races each day, the racing is so competitive and it’s no surprise that the bookies are well up on the week.

Looking at the remainder of today’s action and the other Group One race on the card is the Coronation Stakes (4.20pm), which sees the winners of the English, Irish and French 1000 Guineas clash in a mouth-watering renewal.

Remarkably, none of those three fillies head the betting as that position is taken by the Aidan O’Brien-trained Clemmie who could only finish ninth in the Irish 1000 Guineas on her seasonal reappearance.

She was the best of these as a Group One-winning two-year-old, but needs to step up significantly on what she showed last time.

Billesdon Brook caused a massive shock when winning the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket and will be hoping to prove that her 66/1 success was no fluke.

She actually won in pretty decisive fashion and it would be no surprise to see her involved in the finish again.

However, the forecast fast ground pushes me into the ALPHA CENTAURI camp and she will do for me at 10/3 with Star Sports.

Jessica Harrington’s daughter of Mastercraftsman was only just touched off on similar ground here in last year’s Albany Stakes and will relish conditions.

The combination of the step up to a mile and a sound surface worked the oracle in Ireland last time when she pounced late to claim the Irish 1000 Guineas.

She narrowly gets the call this afternoon to give her trainer a first Royal Ascot winner.

Aidan O’Brien looks to hold all the aces in the Albany Stakes (2.30pm) where he saddles market leader Just Wonderful and second favourite FAIRYLAND.

The former has only assumed that position because she appears to have been chosen by stable jockey Ryan Moore.

She won nicely on fast ground on her debut at the Curragh and looks a filly with bags of potential.

There is every chance that she will turn out to be the best of these in time, but I am happy to take her on this afternoon with her more experienced stablemate Fairyland.

After winning on her debut at Naas, she stepped up to win a Listed prize at the Curragh last month and it will take a good filly to beat her at a best-priced 7/2.

If you haven’t backed a winner come the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes (5.35pm), it may be best to head for the exits early as it looks a typically tough handicap to solve.

Dash Of Spice is the obvious one after his emphatic victory at Epsom on Derby Day, but he’s only 5/1 and has been raised 11lbs for that victory.

He remains the one to beat as he is still relatively unexposed over this 1m4f trip and won in the manner of a horse who will be contesting Group races shortly.

Yet, I’m going to take him on with Godolphin’s WALTON STREET who won in really eye-catching style when last seen in action at Meydan back in February.

He’s just 5lbs higher for that victory and I’m prepared to take a chance on him at 8/1 with Star Sports as he seems to be improving with every start.

POINTERS FRIDAY

Fairyland 2.30pm Royal Ascot

Alpha Centauri 4.20pm Royal Ascot

Walton Street e/w 5.35pm Royal Ascot