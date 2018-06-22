Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves covers risk management, compliance and real estate. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Aon Risk Solutions

Aon Risk Solutions in the UK has confirmed the appointment of Richard Moxon as head of UK claims. Richard has joined Aon from Marsh, where he was managing director of the education practice and previously led the firm’s private client business. He joins Aon with a wealth of experience in both underwriting and claims, having also held roles in underwriting for Zurich and previously running its European appraisal business for private clients. Richard also has over more than 10 years’ experience as a loss adjuster with a focus on emergency response. Richard will report to Global head of claims, Neil Harrison and joins the Aon global claims executive board.

BWB Compliance

BWB Compliance has recruited Dena Chadderton as a senior adviser. With wide-ranging experience both as a regulatory consultant and across the financial services industry, Dena will primarily be advising firms in the fintech and asset management space. In particular, Dena will continue to specialise in the regulation of P2P lending and crowdfunding platforms, a growing part of the current team’s client-base. Having previously held roles as finance director, compliance officer, CASS operational oversight officer, and as a regulatory consultant at Bovill, Dena adds further depth to the practical and technical knowledge that BWB’s clients can avail themselves of. Dena’s practical experience will involve her training and advising firms in their efforts to meaningfully implement regulation.

Duff & Phelps

Duff & Phelps, the global adviser that protects, restores and maximises value for clients, recently announced the appointment of John Slade as non-executive chairman of Duff & Phelps’ Real Estate Advisory Group (REAG) International Practice, covering all countries outside the US. Duff & Phelps’ REAG practice provides valuation, due diligence and financial analysis in all real estate sectors. John will help Duff & Phelps strengthen its European and Asian real estate offering with an immediate emphasis on growing the firm’s existing London presence. John currently serves as executive chairman of Evans Randall Investors, a successful London real estate private equity house. He is a leading figure in global real estate markets, having been at the forefront of many of the largest cross-border investment transactions over the course of his career. Until 12 months ago, John led the UK operation of BNP Paribas Real Estate where he initiated and drove the take-over of Strutt & Parker, transforming the group into one of the top real estate advisers in the UK.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.