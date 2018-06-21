Alys Key

Iconic fashion house Chanel broke with a century-old tradition today by publishing its accounts.

The luxury giant, founded in 1910 by its legendary creator Coco Chanel, showed that sales in 2017 were fast creeping up to $10bn (£7.6bn).

Despite the rapid growth of rivals such as Gucci, which helped to push owner Kering's revenue above €15bn last year, today's announcement shows that Chanel is still one of the dominant forces of the luxury industry.

Chanel's sales growth was at double digits, growing 11 per cent on the prior year to $9.62bn. Growth was supercharged by a 16.5 per cent jump in Asia-Pacific sales.

“We recognize that we are often a subject of much speculation and that people don’t have facts to hand, leading to the circulation of false or misleading information,” said chief financial officer Philippe Blondiaux. “It was time to let the strength of our balance sheet speak for itself.”

The decision to release the results was widely seen as a rebuke to rumours that the company could either go public or be acquired by one of the luxury conglomerates.

Blondiaux told Reuters that the financial statement was confirmation that Chanel could keep its independent status.

It also coincided with the announcement of a reorganisation of the high fashion business, which consolidates most of its activities under a British arm headquartered in London.

