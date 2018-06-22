Josh Mines

Challenger broadband infrastructure builder CityFibre has today delisted from the London Stock Exchange as it completes its £537m takeover by a consortium backed by Goldman Sachs.

The deal to sell to Connect Infrastructure Bidco, a group consisting of Antin Infrastructure and West Street Global Infrastructure, was agreed by shareholders in April and has formally been completed today.

CityFibre has established itself as one of the UK's biggest alternative network providers, and has projects across 51 towns and cities in the UK.

Read more: Woodford-backed CityFibre to be taken over by Goldman Sachs consortium

A number of acquisitions over the last three years has allowed it to expand further, and chief executive Greg Mesch believes that the deal will give the company capital to continue in this direction.

"We reached a point where our final hurdle was access to capital," he told City A.M. "We made a board decision to work with large infrastructure funds that have the ability to deploy the capital we need."

​Mesch said he believed there was an: "opportunity for an emerging new network and fibre builders" looking to challenge the giants in the sector, including BT arm Openreach.

"The problem with Openreach is they feel they have a divine right to the market," he explained. "They’ve had two decades when they could’ve invested in fibre infrastructure, but they chose to milk copper instead, which is why the UK is one of the least fibre ready countries in the world.

"Copper is slow and it doesn't work as well as fibre."

The news comes as CityFibre is locked in a legal battle with the advertising regulator over how broadband companies market "fibre" broadband services.

CityFibre argues that many firms are advertising services as "fibre", despite the fact that a lot of connections are made with copper wires.

Read more: CityFibre's legal fight against 'misleading' broadband adverts rumbles on