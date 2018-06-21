World Cup Betting: England to net a Panama hatful

Ben Cleminson

Football may not end up coming home, but for a few seconds after Harry Kane’s stoppage-time winner hit the net, it felt like it might be.

England’s World Cup opener against Tunisia was a curious match – so dominant in the opening stages, and so laboured in the second-half, but captain Kane stepped up to ensure the Three Lions began Russia 2018 with a victory.

Next up are Panama on Sunday, with Gareth Southgate’s men knowing they can secure their place in the knockout stages with a win.

The Three Lions started the Tunisia game like a house on fire, and could quite conceivably have been 3-0 up by the time the Spurs man opened the scoring after 11 minutes.

Read more: Kane relief: Captain's heroics lead England to World Cup win

However, after a sloppy penalty given away by Kyle Walker, England stalled – but while Kane’s winner was late, on the balance of play, few could argue the Three Lions deserved the points.

This looks an England side full of vibrancy – with Kieran Trippier and Jesse Lingard particularly lively, and confidence. Southgate’s side are now unbeaten in a year, and as the likes of Germany and Brazil have faltered already, are unlikely to fear anyone.

That could spell bad news for Panama – ranked 55th in the world, and making their first appearance at this tournament.

Los Canaleros (The Canal Men) dug in well to frustrate Belgium until the second-half on their World Cup bow, but were fairly powerless once their opposition turned on the style in a 3-0 defeat.

Hernan Dario Gomez’s men will likely sit deep once again in this one.

In the not-so-distant past, this may have been an issue for England, but Southgate’s tactical evolution has given the Three Lions a far greater attacking impetus.

Read more: Kane's brace proves he's the perfect front man for fresh faced England

A mix of good goalkeeping and wasteful finishing prevented them being out of sight early on against Tunisia – and having fired in 17 shots on Monday, I can see similarly one-way traffic here.

Kane is making no secret of his desire to win the Golden Boot, and he and his teammates will hope to fill their boots against what will be a hard-working, but ultimately limited Panama outfit.

I suggest backing a comfortable England win with a -2 Asian Handicap at 2.48 with BETDAQ.

Pointers

England (-2) - 2.48 (BETDAQ)