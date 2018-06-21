World Cup Betting: Sweden to help continue Germany's nightmare start

Ben Cleminson

You'd have to go back to 1982 for the last time Germany lost their opening match of a World Cup – but that’s exactly what happened when the reigning champions were shocked by Mexico on Sunday.

The 1-0 reversal may have come as a surprise but it was no less than the Mexicans deserved – their rapid counter-attacks could even have yielded more than Hirving Lozano’s solitary goal.

Joachim Low, who is into his seventh major tournament as Germany boss is facing the biggest crisis of his 12 years in charge.

Germany have won just one of their last seven games, a warm-up against Saudi Arabia, and Low is reportedly facing mutiny in the camp.

So often the team that pulls it together for a World Cup, Germany go into Saturday’s match against Sweden knowing another defeat could see them exit after just two matches.

No such issues for the Swedes, who won their opener against South Korea 1-0.

The absence of the retired Zlatan Ibrahimovic has actually proved a positive – the improved team spirit ensures they are greater than the sum of their parts.

Sweden turned over Italy over two legs to reach Russia, and I wouldn’t put it past them to claim another famous scalp here.

There has only been one match, of course, but Germany do appear to be wobbling, and may find a disciplined Sweden tough to break down.

Three of the last four winners have failed to make it through their groups, and I think Sweden can nick something here to make the 2014 champions really sweat.

I advise laying Germany at 1.50 with BETDAQ.

Pointers

Lay Germany - 1.50 (BETDAQ)