James Booth

The chauffeur of top City PR man Roland Rudd has been interviewed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as part of an investigation into insider trading.

City A.M. has seen an internal note circulated to staff at Finsbury, the firm founded and chaired by Rudd, confirming the FCA investigation.

“Roland’s driver has been interviewed by the Financial Conduct Authority in relation to a share-dealing investigation. He has not been charged with any wrongdoing, and there is no suggestion that he dealt or profited personally,” the note said.

Read more: It’s time for WPP to open up

It is understood that the interview, which took place around eight months ago, was in relation to a deal that involved one of Finsbury’s PR clients last year.

Finsbury’s clients have included banking giant the Royal Bank of Scotland, global coffee chain Starbucks and British Gas parent company Centrica.

It regularly advises clients on market sensitive matters such as major corporate transactions.

The FCA’s investigation is also understood to include employees at City banking and broking groups.

In the internal note Finsbury said it was “cooperating fully with the FCA's investigation”.

“You will understand that legally we cannot make any other comments at this stage,” the note said.

Read more: PR’s top two brought together by Shell bid

Finsbury was founded in 1994 by Rudd and sold to WPP in 2001 in a deal that was reported to have netted him £40m.

Rudd is a passionate pro-European who took a leading role in the Remain campaign during the Brexit referendum. He is the brother of former home secretary Amber Rudd.

Finsbury and the FCA declined to comment.