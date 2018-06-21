Alexandra Rogers

Sadiq Khan has said he will not to sit on Transport for London's (TfL) remuneration committee despite it coming under fire for its generous payouts to departing staff.

The mayor of London was quizzed about TfL's recent £51m payout to departing staff by Caroline Pidgeon, the Liberal Democrats' sole member of the assembly. TfL made the payments to see off staff after it launched a drive to cut numbers and boost savings.

Pidgeon asked whether the mayor would consider sitting on the committee "to keep an eye on it", to which Khan replied that he wouldn't, saying it hadn't let to progress and that he "didn't need to".

The mayor cited a review launched in May over the severance payments after details were released in TfL's annual report. Anyone earning over £100,000 now has to have their pay packet signed off by Khan.

Pidgeon told City A.M: “The mayor of London is ultimately in charge of Transport for London yet Sadiq Khan has adopted a strange trick of distancing himself from the organisation when it conveniently suits his political needs.

“He defended the recent severance payments to senior TfL staff claiming his hands were tied and that despite being mayor of London he could not make any changes," she continued. "Yet in terms of future decisions he is still unwilling to roll up his sleeves and ensure past mistakes are not repeated.

I find his refusal to serve on TfL’s remuneration committee incredible. Londoners deserve a mayor who takes far more interest in key decisions being made by TfL.”

Among the big earners at TfL are commissioner Mike Brown, whose total remuneration for the year was £374,959, and Crossrail boss Andrew Wolstenholme, who collected £736,157.

TfL said that independent research by pay consultants has found the total pay package for Brown and his chief officers was below the market level.

The generous severance payments have attracted particular scrutiny given that the body is forecasted to face a £1bn operational deficit next year.

EY's annual audit of TfL's financial results for the year ended 31 March said that while TfL has made "appropriate arrangements" to secure the effective use of its resources, it faced "a challenging future" due to a continued reduction in grant funding, mayoral priorities, ongoing capital projects and the delivery of cost savings.

Previous mayors Ken Livingstone and Johnson both sat on the committee – Livingstone as chair throughout his time on the board and Johnson as a member during his time as mayor.

