Thursday 21 June 2018 3:14pm

Daimler's profit warning has sent the share prices of European car manufacturers tumbling

 
Emily Nicolle
Follow Emily
Daimler's worries over the US-China trade dispute is prompting investors to fear for Europe
Daimler's worries over the US-China trade dispute is prompting investors to fear for Europe (Source: Getty)

Daimler, the maker of Mercedes-Benz, has warned that profits will be lower this year as a result of US-China trade tensions, which has seen share prices in other European carmakers fall in tandem.

Daimler has said it is considering "possible strategic options" while cutting its profit forecast, following a warning from China that it will impose a tax on US imports.

The news follows a proposal from US President Donald Trump that he would impose tariffs on imported vehicles, arguing that the current trade imbalance poses a national security risk.

Read more: Trade war fears spook markets after Trump threatens China with tariffs

Daimler has several large factories in the US, which exports cars from Alabama to China. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz's record sales in the first quarter of this year were largely led by China, where sales increased by 17 per cent.

As a result of the profit warning, automotive stocks have sunk to a nine-month low on European markets as investors begin to worry that other European manufacturers might follow Daimler's lead.

German car maker Volkswagen's share price was down by 2.16 per cent in late-afternoon trading, while Daimler's share price was down 3.79 per cent.

In France, Renault was down 0.8 per cent, and Peugeot was down 2.05 per cent.

Daimler said in a statement:

"From today's perspective, the decisive factor is that, at Mercedes-Benz Cars, fewer than expected SUV sales and higher than expected costs - not completely passed on to the customers - must be assumed because of increased import tariffs for US vehicles into the Chinese market."

"This effect cannot be fully compensated by the reallocation of vehicles to other markets."

Tags

Related articles

Daimler to compete with Tesla as it unveils all-electric 18-wheeler truck
Torjus Roberg
Torjus Roberg | Staff

Daimler takes stake in Uber rival Taxify
Alexandra Rogers
Alexandra Rogers | Staff

Daimler profits dip as price of raw materials rockets
Josh Mines
Josh Mines | Staff