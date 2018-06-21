Josh Mines

Ad guru Martin Sorrell has hit out at his former employer WPP in his first public appearance since he dramatically quit the company in April.

Sorrell resigned after 33 years as the head of the world's biggest advertising agency after it was revealed that WPP was investigating its chief executive over allegations of personal misconduct.

The results of the internal investigation were never made public, but reports from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and Financial Times recently have claimed to reveal lurid details of Sorrell's departure and of him bullying employees at WPP.

Speaking at an event hosted by The Drum in Cannes, Sorrell revealed that he had instructed WPP to review how news of an investigation into his conduct was leaked to the WSJ.

"The most damaging thing that happened during the course of those events was the leak over the Easter weekend at the very top of the company, and which to my knowledge there has been no investigation whatsoever," he said.

"There has been no investigation to my knowledge of how, why and what the leak consisted of and I think that is a fundamental flaw."

Responding to claims about the nature of his departure, Sorrell said rumours about his departure were "fanciful".

On the accusations of bullying, Sorrell added: "Am I the easiest person in the world to get along with, you know very well that sometimes I can be difficult, but I would always say difficult with justification.

"If it is a fault to demand or expect superior performance or for things to go well, mea culpa."

Sorrell also gave his support to current heads of the company Mark Read and Andrew Scott.

"I’m not saying two individuals because nobody could replace me individually, but those two individuals have complementary skills," he jokily said when asked about WPP's succession.

"One on their own would not be sufficient in my view but two together can be a very powerful and potent combination."

Since leaving WPP abruptly a few months ago, Sorrell has already set up a new venture called S4 Capital, focusing on the same aggressive strategy of rapid expansion that turned WPP into the world's largest ad agency.

But the ad man told the packed out room at Cannes he accepted that the new venture was a "peanut", ominously adding that some people had allergies to peanuts.

