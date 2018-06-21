Over 640,000 SMEs expect to do more business overseas in Brexit Britain

Mary McDougall

47 per cent of UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) predict their overseas turnover will increase over the next year, according to new data from Smith & Williamson.

Only 12 per cent of firms surveyed expect export revenue to fall over the same period.

The positive sentiment follows HMRC figures released earlier this month which showed the number of UK companies exporting goods rising by 4% over the past year.

Both sets of data challenge the theory that UK SMEs are holding back on international trading due to uncertainty surrounding Brexit trade negotiations.

Read more: Lending to UK property companies dropped by over £1bn last year

Companies with 50-250 employees were most confident about overseas revenue over the next 12 months, 61 per cent predicting an increase.

According to HMRC’s June data, the value of exports from England is up 6.5% on year-on-year, while Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish exports value have increased by 12.1%, 7.1% and 4.9% respectively.

“We have a lot of very ambitious businesses here in the UK who are striving to extend their reach to new markets, whether it’s through finding international customers to sell to or setting up overseas operations” said Stephen Drew, Head of International Services at Smith & Williamson.

“Any aspiring entrepreneur with an opportunity to expand overseas should grasp it. Whether they’re early stage or mature, it’s often the businesses that reach across borders and successfully enter new markets that achieve the fastest growth” he continued.

Read more: Exports drive sales at UK cosmetics company Warpaint