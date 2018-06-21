Alexandra Rogers

Embattled train operator Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has installed the former managing director of London Midland as its new head following the resignation of Charles Horton last week.

Patrick Verwer , a former Dutch police officer who was due to become GTR's chief operating officer in September, will now take over as chief executive at a time when GTR is struggling to contain passenger anger directed at it and Network Rail for the fiasco that has ensued from the introduction of a new timetable on 20 May.

The changes were brought in to boost passenger capacity by 40,000, as well as bring in an increased frequency of trains per hour.

However, the planning process was rushed through a period of three weeks instead of the usual 12, meaning drivers were unfamiliar with the new routes.

David Brown, CEO of the Go-Ahead said: “I have full confidence in Patrick’s ability and determination to lead GTR and its team through the current difficulties and to deliver the long term benefits of the new timetable. Patrick brings with him a long history of collaborating with industry partners such as Network Rail and the DfT to deliver for customers.”

Verwer will take up the post in early July.

He said: "I look forward to working with my new colleagues to deliver on the transformation that is already underway at GTR. My focus will be on ensuring we meet the needs of our customers each and every day.”

