Catherine Neilan

Theresa May has lost her second frontbencher in just over a week with trade minister Greg Hands resigning over the government's plans to expand Heathrow.

Hands, who is the MP for Chelsea and Fulham, announced he was stepping down shortly after the timing of the vote was confirmed by Commons leader Andrea Leadsom.

He tweeted this morning: "As the government will be whipping the vote on Monday, this means I am resigning from the government.

"It has been an honour to serve the Prime Minister (and her predecessor) for the last seven years and I wish the PM & the government every continuing success."

He is the second minister in just over a week to have thrown the towel in over government policy.

Bracknell MP Phillip Lee quit last Tuesday, ahead of the return of the EU Withdrawal Bill, saying he wanted to be able to "look my children in the eye".

Ministers must abide by collective responsibility, which means they cannot vote or speak out against official policy.

Hands is not the only member of May's government to have reservations about her support for the expansion of Heathrow.

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson has nailed his colours to the mast, previously saying he would "lie down with the bulldozers" to block it.

And, although he was warned not to speak out about the plans unless it was to "restate" his views, and then only to local media or constituents, Johnson told a group of party activists expansion was "the right idea, not sure it's necessarily the right place".

It is thought the Uxbridge MP and former London mayor will not be in the country for the vote on Monday.