Alexandra Rogers

British Airways owner IAG and Ryanair have launched legal action against the French government over the 'unacceptable' toll Air Traffic Control (ATC) strikes are having on passengers.

At a press conference yesterday the airlines said they are are submitting a joint complaint to the European Commission saying the rights of passengers needed to be respected and upheld.

IAG chief executive Willie Walsh said the strikes, which have taken place over Emmanuel Macron's labour reforms, were the "biggest challenge facing our industry".

"They are destroying European air traffic and having a huge impact on consumers. It’s a really frustrating cause of disruption that affects all airlines but in particular has a significant negative impact on Spain’s tourism and economy," he said.

"The EU must act now to protect the rights of the consumers and prevent long term damage to European economies”.

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary said there needed to be "decisive action" to ensure that ATC providers could cope in the event of national strikes.

“Europe’s ATC providers are approaching the point of meltdown with hundreds of flights being cancelled daily either because of ATC strikes or because Europe’s ATC don’t have enough staff," he said. "The situation is particularly acute at weekends where British and German ATC providers are hiding behind adverse weather and euphemisms such as “capacity restrictions” when the truth is they are not rostering enough ATC staff to cater for the number of flights that are scheduled to operate."

“Urgent action must now be taken by the UK and German Governments, and the EU Commission, otherwise thousands more flights and millions of passengers will be disrupted, particularly in the peak months of July and August, unless this ATC staffing crisis is addressed”.