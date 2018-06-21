“We are seeing more and more brazen moped attacks within London” explains Yousif, co-founder and director of DRS a former Bodyguard and British Military veteran.

“The highly violent, often pre-meditated and ruthless tactics employed by these thieves is having a huge phycological impact on the population. Geographical boundaries of “safe” or affluent low crime areas no longer seem to exist.”

So, what can we do?

The first thing DRS advise is be mindful of your Social media.

“Social media plays a huge role in our lives.” Yousif continues. “We post every aspect of our existence onto it. Just got engaged? Look at my ring. Just bought a new Rolex? Here’s the pictures.” But to a would-be thief, social media can become like internet shopping.

“Social media begins to build unintentional patterns that can be used to pre-empt your location.” Michael, also co-founder and Director of DRS formerly of the Royal Military Police and a surveillance specialist, warns; “for example, creating patterns by ‘checking-in’ or ‘hash tagging’ shows where you are and with a high chance where you’re going to be. Posting pictures of being away on holiday? An empty house for the taking.”

“Be conscious of what is going on around you” the former Bodyguards advise.

“Stay tuned in to your surroundings, take in what’s going on around you. Most importantly trust your own intuition, this quite simply translates as, if you notice people or vehicles that seem to stick out and look out of place, such as a moped with a rider and pillion passenger, not moving, with helmets on but not making any attempt to park. Or noticing individuals that are taking more interest in the commuter crowd than someone necessarily would just travelling from A to B then trust yourself and leave the area.”

Street placement

When walking down the street, be mindful of your position. Try to walk closest to the wall, and shop windows but away from the road. Carrying any bags on your inside shoulder creates a natural barrier, putting the wall or shop window next to you means that any possibility of an attacker grabbing your bag or phone while running or riding down the road becomes much harder to do. Use the shop windows to keep an eye on what’s happening behind you as you walk. Keep your head up and your phone away, look at people in the eye (not staring) as you walk, this shows confidence. Thieves and attackers generally look for a weak or unaware target where the shock will create a slower reaction time.

With recent “Active Shooter" atrocities, street robberies, car-jackings, home, hotel invasions and Terror attacks, sadly, fast becoming day-to-day life throughout the world”. DRS have created their flagship 2-day Hostile Environment Awareness Training (HEAT) course.

“The term "hostile environment" may immediately bring forth images of war zones or areas of political unrest” explains Michael, “but with heightened attacks and rising crime throughout the world, now focusing on densely populated tourist areas and places of business, it’s time for organizations to equip their people travelling for business or pleasure with the knowledge to keep them safe”.

The training course is highly adaptable to meet organizational needs and includes as standard;

Travel Planning and Risk Mitigation.

Regional area brief, to include the latest information on the country, city or location to visit.

Hotel selection and planning.

Hostile situations.

Surveillance detection methods.

Effective communications.

Vehicle safety and security.

Local journey planning.

First aid- including emergency first aid at work certification.

This course can be held at one of our training locations throughout London and the rest of the UK, or at your place of work.

To book a place on a course, or to request any other services, Dynamic Risk Strategies Limited can be contacted on contact@dynamicriskstrategies.co.uk

by telephone on 0208 123 2056,

or via their website www.dynamicriskstrategies.co.uk