Department for Transport (DfT) officials knew Northern passengers would be gripped by travel chaos two years before the new rail timetable was introduced, leaked emails reveal.

In a heated exchange in the House of Commons yesterday during prime minister's question time, Wigan MP Lisa Nandy read out emails detailing a DfT exchange in which officials brand Northern routes "valueless" and discussed whether to "throw a sop" to northern passenger groups.

She said: “After four weeks of Northern Rail chaos, passengers in the north of England have had enough.The government has said that Network Rail didn't deliver and Northern wasn't prepared.

"I have been handed emails from within DfT that show that ministers and officials were warned of impending chaos as long ago as two years ago.

“These emails are a disgrace. In them officials describe key northern routes as ‘valueless’, discuss classic handling strategies for members of parliament, discuss whether to throw a sop to northern passenger groups and debate whether to propagate myths in order to divert public attention from agreed planned route closures."

She said the emails revealed that officials held Northern passengers in "contempt".

I've been handed emails showing that Ministers and DfT officials were warned about Northern rail chaos 2 years ago. They show utter contempt for Northern passengers. #PMQs — Lisa Nandy (@lisanandy) June 20, 2018

A DfT spokesperson said: “These emails are nothing to do with the current timetabling issues being endured by Northern.

“The emails are more than two years old and relate to the wider design of the Northern franchise and deciding which trains were most needed to best serve the passengers in the region. The excerpts quoted relate solely to a decision over whether trains from Southport would stop at Manchester Piccadilly or Manchester Victoria and have no further implications beyond that individual route.

“It is deeply regrettable that a DfT official used inappropriate language and that matter is being looked at.”

Representatives for the North, including the Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, say the region has been disproportionately affected by the chaos that ensued when Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which runs the affected Thameslink, Southern and Gatwick Express services, and Northern, introduced changes to the timetable on 20 May.

They were brought in to increase capacity by an additional 40,000 passengers as well as the frequency of trains per hour, but have instead caused widespread delays and cancellations that are now subject to an inquiry by the Office for Road and Rail.

