Catherine Neilan

Home secretary Sajid Javid is turning the tables on the EU, demanding more "concrete details" on how British expats will be treated after Brexit.

Speaking ahead of the publication of the government's statement of intent and draft immigration rules on the settlement scheme for the millions of EU citizens who live in the UK, Javid called on Brussels to do likewise for British citizens.

The UK’s settlement scheme will open in a phased way from later this year, and full details will be set out in the Commons later today. Former home secretary Amber Rudd had previously said would be “as easy as setting up an online account at LK Bennett”.

Speaking before his statement Javid said: “Publishing details of how we will administer our settled status scheme shows we are honouring the commitments made towards EU citizens living in the UK.

“But I am concerned that I have not seen any similar plans on how EU member states are going to support British nationals in their countries. This is not good enough and I hope both the European Parliament and Commission will exert more pressure for them to do this as soon as possible.”

Earlier this week, Javid met the European Parliament’s Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt, who has been highly critical of the UK for not giving the three million affected individuals enough clarity on their status.

The Home Office claims that during the meeting Verhofstadt "acknowledged that the EU’s 27 member states had not done enough" to set out what the procedures will be for expat Britons living across the EU. He confirmed that this would be a priority.

It is thought Javid will confirm the cost of securing the necessary documents will be £65, while Verhofstadt has argued it should be free.