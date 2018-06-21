Emily Nicolle

Digital bank Monzo has today launched a lite web interface version of its mobile banking app, designed to be used in emergencies if you lose your phone or wallet.

Before now, like most other digital banks, users could only manage their account from within the Monzo app on their mobile phone.

“We’re building a bank that lives on your smartphone," said Francisco Carvalho Araujo, product manager at Monzo.

"But if your wallet’s been stolen or you’ve lost your phone, it’s important to have a backup. Our community of customers told us they’d find it useful to access Monzo online, so we’ve built a basic web interface that everyone can use when they need to.”

The web interface will allow users to sign in securely to view their 50 most recent transactions, and freeze their debit card from being used while they relocate their belongings.

The bank was recently announced as one of this year's 50 hottest fintech startups in Europe, beating out a list of some 1,800 candidates.

