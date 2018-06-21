Thursday 21 June 2018 11:30am

Monzo has launched a web interface for life's little emergencies

 
Emily Nicolle
Follow Emily

Digital bank Monzo has today launched a lite web interface version of its mobile banking app, designed to be used in emergencies if you lose your phone or wallet.

Before now, like most other digital banks, users could only manage their account from within the Monzo app on their mobile phone.

“We’re building a bank that lives on your smartphone," said Francisco Carvalho Araujo, product manager at Monzo.

"But if your wallet’s been stolen or you’ve lost your phone, it’s important to have a backup. Our community of customers told us they’d find it useful to access Monzo online, so we’ve built a basic web interface that everyone can use when they need to.”

The web interface will allow users to sign in securely to view their 50 most recent transactions, and freeze their debit card from being used while they relocate their belongings.

The bank was recently announced as one of this year's 50 hottest fintech startups in Europe, beating out a list of some 1,800 candidates.

Read more: Fintech50: the hottest startups in Europe right now

Tags

Related articles

The moment has arrived: Monzo now supports Apple Pay
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Fintech50: the hottest startups in Europe right now
Emily Nicolle
Emily Nicolle | Staff

Revolut launches Connect, its open banking enterprise marketplace
Emily Nicolle
Emily Nicolle | Staff