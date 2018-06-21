Jasper Jolly

The government borrowed the smallest amount of money from markets in May since 2005, according to data published today, giving leeway to a government under pressure to find extra cash for health spending.

Public sector net borrowing, not including the value of nationalised banks, fell by £2bn in May compared to last year, reaching £5bn, the Office for National Statistics said today. Borrowing in the first two months of the new financial year, at £11.8bn, came in £4.1bn lower than the same period in 2017, and lower than any year since 2007.

Borrowing for the previous financial year, from April 2017 to March 2018, was £39.5bn, more than £6bn lower than the previous year and stronger than previous estimates. The deficit was driven by spending on infrastructure and other investments, while the government was in surplus by £1.2bn on current budget spending on "day-to-day" activities such as salaries – the first time since 2001-02.

The figures for 2017-18 are £5.7bn lower than the March forecasts of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the independent budget watchdog whose predictions are the basis for the government's spending plans.

The lower-than-expected borrowing will give the government welcome headroom after Prime Minister Theresa May announced an extra £20bn annually for the National Health Service (NHS).

The medium-term outlook for the public finances is forecast to be squeezed by the impact of the Brexit process, which the OBR predicts will be a net drag of £15bn per year on the budget, while weak growth has also given the Treasury little choice for raising health spending other than further cuts or higher taxes.

May received criticism from across the political spectrum for claiming that the NHS spending boost will be delivered by a "Brexit dividend". However, she admitted the public will be asked to "contribute more" in the form of taxes or borrowing.

The size of government debt relative to GDP fell by 0.4 percentage points in the year to May, to reach 85 per cent. The total size of borrowing was £1.78 trillion – although excluding the Bank of England the debt to GDP ratio fell by 3.1 percentage points.

