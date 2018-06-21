Plain sailing for Saga as it stays steady in first four months of 2018

Josh Mines

Over-50s travel and insurance firm Saga said it traded in line with expectations during the four months leading up to May 2018.

Ahead of the firm's annual meeting at 11am today, Saga said investment in customer growth had driven branded policy count and cruise bookings.

Branded retail insurance policies crept up by one per cent year on year, buoyed by growth in uptake of motor and home policies, which were up 30 per cent and 14 per cent respectively.

Tour bookings for 2019/20 were flat year-on-year - but the company said bookings for Saga's new cruise ship Spirit of Discovery were already 55 per cent above sales targets for the first nine months of 2019.

The company's new membership scheme Possibilities, also boasts 740,000 members as of 17 June 2018.

Lance Batchelor, Chief Executive Officer, said:

We have seen good momentum this year across our travel and insurance businesses, particularly in new motor and home insurance policies, underwriting performance and bookings for our new cruise ship, Spirit of Discovery. All of this underpins our confidence that we have put in place the right investment to drive the Saga business forward.

Russ Mould, an investment director at AJ Bell said Saga's success was down to a smaller group of loyal customers.

"80 per cent of Saga’s group profit is generated by one fifth of its customer base," he explained. "It has spent a long time understanding how this segment came to become so loyal, so that it can try and sell more relevant products to them and see which other customers have similar characteristics.

"Many companies fail to appreciate that if they show more interest in their customers and listen to what they want, there could be a greater chance of them staying customers for longer. It’s good to see Saga going beyond the basics of doing business."

The update saw shares in the company edge up 0.39 per cent.