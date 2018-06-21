Banned BHS auditor recorded only two hours of work signing off accounts

Alys Key

The PwC partner responsible for auditing BHS's accounts just a year before it collapsed spent just two hours signing off the report, an explosive internal email has revealed.

In an email to partners seen by Sky News, PwC UK chairman Kevin Ellis said that the work undertaken by Steve Denison on the audit was "inadequate".

The catalogue of failings included backdating his opinion that BHS was a going concern by three days and making a "false statement on the audit file relating to the circumstances of the backdating".

Ellis also said Denison had heaped too much of the work onto a junior staff member and only clocked in two hours of work during the completion stage of the report.

"This situation should not have happened and we need to face up to the failings and learn the lessons," he wrote.

PwC was hit with a record £10m fine over the poor BHS audit last week, while Denison has been personally fined £500,000. Both fines have now been reduced as both agreed to co-operate.

Denison has also agreed to remove himself from the register of statutory auditors for 15 years.

Yesterday Labour heavyweight Frank Field wrote to PwC and Denison asking for more details about the audit.