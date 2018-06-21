Thursday 21 June 2018 9:32am

Passengers to suffer delays throughout the day following disruption caused by signalling outage near Luton

 
Alexandra Rogers
Rush Hour At King's Cross Train Station
Trains between Bedford and London that were delayed by a major signalling outage near Luton will not be running as normal until 3pm as the line suffers the knock-on effects of the problem.

National Rail's 9am update said it would take until 3pm for a good service to resume on all routes.

Trains between London St Pancras and Bedford were unable to run for approximately 1 hour this morning causing knock-on delays throughout the service.

As train crew and trains are out of place, delays of up to 60 minutes to journeys on the East Midlands route are expected, while passengers travelling on the Thameslink services between Bedford and London should brace themselves 45 minute-delays.

Bus replacement services are at the ready from 9am for routes between Bedford, Luton, Luton Airport Parkway and St Albans.

Compensation for those delayed by half an hour or more can be claimed on the East Midlands website.

Passengers understandably were not impressed. Channel 4 presenter Cathy Newman tweeted:

