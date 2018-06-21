Mugged off: Young people ditch a cuppa at home for tea in a trendy cafe

Alys Key

Fewer Brits reach for a nice cup of tea in times of trouble, but more coffee shops are stocking speciality tea as consumers get their fix away from home.

Only one in five young people now turn to tea in times of crisis, according to a new poll by Farmdrop released today. That compares to a third who pick up a coffee or energy drink instead.

The survey also found that crisps, chocolate and sweets were all more popular comfort foods for teenagers than tea.

“Young people these days don’t appear to have that affinity with tea that previous generations had," said Ben Pugh, chief executive of Farmdrop.

Although young Brits might be drinking less tea at home or while studying, more of them are trying herbal teas while at cafes.

New figures from Allegra World Coffee Portal showed yesterday that total tea sales at UK coffee shops grew more than 10 per cent in 2017 to £283m.

That rate is expected to continue, with experts forecasting that £313m worth of tea will be sold in the out-of-home coffee market this year.

Speciality and herbal teas are driving the growth, with 58 per cent of coffee shops adding more flavours to their menus in the last three years.

“Specialty teas that tap into current premiumisation and wellness trends are providing a significant boost to out-of-home tea sales, with matcha, kombucha and other functional teas at the forefront," said Bradley Journeaux, research manager at Allegra World Coffee Portal.

But there's still a long way to go before the majority of Brits prefer a cup of kombucha in their local coffee bar to a mug of PG Tips at home.

At-home consumption is still the most common way to have a tea, with 38 per cent of consumers citing Twinings as their favourite brand, with a close 36 per cent for Yorkshire Tea and 35 per cent for PG Tips. The research also showed that under-30s prefer Twinings while Yorkshire Tea is favoured by the over-60s.

