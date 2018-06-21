Alexandra Rogers

New Yorkers' lives are about to be made a lot easier thanks to the launch of a new heli shuttle inspired by the six-minute transfer service designed by London Biggin Hill Airport.

The Bromley-based airport has teamed up with helicopter company the Associated Aircraft Group (AAG) to kick off the New York heli shuttle which will allow users to travel in style – and speed – from Biggin Hill’s sister airport, Teterboro, directly to Manhattan’s East 34th Street Heliport.

AAG's general manager John Gow said: “We have seen how successful the London heli shuttle has been for London Biggin Hill and we are excited to be bringing this option to New York, through Teterboro Airport, giving passengers the fastest route between the two cities.”

Biggin Hill saw the most growth of Europe's top 20 private jet airports this year, overseeing a period of expansion in which it introduced extended hours and a £15m investment plan.

It also has not been tied down by slot constraints that dog its bigger rivals, because it is a designated UK port of entry. It is already home to over 65 commercial and aviation activities.

The airport's business development director Robert Walters said the heli shuttle it introduced last year, which enables passengers to get to the city centre in just six minutes, had been a "game-changer" for the airport.

"With Teterboro the same time by helicopter to New York City, it is fantastic to be able to mirror this service with AAG in the United States and form an effective ‘air bridge’ between the two cities".

He added: “It is especially good news for charter brokers and those who regularly book travel between New York and London, as the process of travelling between the two city centres is now much simpler. Passengers can end the working day in Manhattan, take the New York heli shuttle to Teterboro, board their jet to London Biggin Hill and, with our extended operating hours, arrive at 6.30am. They then walk two paces across the ramp to meet the London Heli Shuttle, enabling them to be in their offices in time for an early breakfast meeting.”

