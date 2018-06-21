Dixons Carphone profits slump

Alys Key

Dixons Carphone reported a drop in profits this morning, and indicated a further decline next year.

The update comes as the group faces a possible penalty for a data breach which compromised millions of records.

The figures

As the retailer predicted, pre-tax profits fell 23 per cent to £382m.

Profits are also expected to fall in the current financial year, down to £300m.

Revenue was up four per cent to £10.5bn, though this was driven by double-digit growth in the Nordics and Greece. Meanwhile UK revenue was down two per cent.

Why it's interesting

The results are not unexpected, having been flagged weeks in advance by Dixons Carphone.

But it is another warning sign for the high street, with another 92 Carphone Warehouse standalone stores to close down this year.

The group is also still reeling from the discovery of a data breach, for which it is likely to be fined. Under new rules, it could be made to pay as much as £17m.

Meanwhile, the company is undergoing change at the top, with board member Humphrey Singer departing today for M&S, following former Dixons boss Katie Bickerstaffe who is one of two new appointments to the M&S board.

What Dixons Carphone said

Chief executive Alex Baldock said: "We can make more of these strengths, by bringing clear long-term direction that sharpens our focus on our core, and that better joins up both our offer to customers and our business behind the scenes. There's nothing here that can't be done, and we expect top and bottom-line benefit of doing it.

"Our new leadership team is working at pace to set that direction, and we've taken action already to invest more in our colleagues and the customer experience, as well as to improve our performance in the UK."

