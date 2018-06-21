Toys R Us Australia to shut all stores

Alys Key

One of the last remaining traces of the Toys R Us empire is to shut its doors, after the Australian arm went under.

Administrators down under were unable to find a buyer for the brand.

All 44 stores across Australia will now be shut down over the coming weeks.

Gift cards and vouchers will be honoured until 5 July.

It follows the collapse and closure of the US and UK parts of the business.

Most stores in both countries have now shut their doors, though a handful of US outlets are continuing to hold closing down sales.

The Australian chain employs around 700 people. Some 30,000 jobs have already been lost in the US and another 3,000 wiped out in the UK.