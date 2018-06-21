James Booth

The Cheesegrater, the new Bloomberg headquarters and Bethnal Green tube station are among the winners in the Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba) 2018 national awards for architecture.

Twenty six of the 49 winners, which were announced today, are located in London, including the Victoria and Albert Museum's Exhibition Road Quarter, the Shaftesbury Theatre and the White Collar Factory office development on Old Street roundabout.

Other London winners include a brutalist apartment block and office space on Weston Street in Bermondsey, the newly opened Walthamstow Wetlands which transformed a Victorian waterworks into a public nature reserve and the Department Store in Brixton, a work and event space develop inside a department store building that originally opened in 1906.

Bloomberg's new European headquarters on Queen Victoria Street is one of the winning buildings in the City.

It was designed by Norman Foster and opened in October last year. The open-plan office, which stretches across 1.1m square feet, will allow the company to bring all of its 4,000 London-based staff under one roof.

The Leadenhall Building, also known as the Cheesegrater because of its distinctive sloping shape which protects sight-lines to St Paul’s Cathedral, is home to tenants including insurers Aon and Amlin. It was opened in 2015 by Prince William and Prince Harry.

The sculptural Bethnal Green Memorial, to the east of the City, commemorates the 173 people who died in the Bethnal Green tube disaster of 1943.

Riba president Ben Derbyshire said: “For over 50 years the RIBA Awards have celebrated the best new buildings, large or small; shining a light on trends in the construction industry, and illustrating why the UK’s architects and architecture have an enviable global reputation.”