Bill Esdaile

AMAZINGLY, it is 44 years since Mohammed Ali KO’d George Foreman in the Rumble In The Jungle in Zaire, but Richard Spencer is hoping for a resurrection with his horse of that name in the opening Norfolk Stakes (2.30pm).

American trainer Wesley Ward has been making bullish noises about Shang Shang Shang, and he is not afraid of taking on the colts as his filly dazzled first time out at Keeneland.

However, Spencer, though not as fashionable as the leading trainers, knows the time of day, having sent out Rajasinghe to win the Coventry Stakes at this meeting last year.

He thinks the world of his all-the-way Salisbury debut winner RUMBLE INTHEJUNGLE, who is excellent value around 14/1.

Northern challenger Vintage Brut is two out of two and looked the real deal when winning the National Stakes at Sandown, but Clive Cox’s Konchek can reverse the form and rates second choice.

We might need the lucky pin again come the closing King George V Handicap (5.35pm), but I like the chance of COMMUNIQUE, the mount of champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa.

Communique was beaten by Godolphin’s Dubhe at Sandown when the ground was soft, but he looked a different horse when winning on a faster surface at Newbury, and connections feel he will improve again for stepping up in distance.

His draw in 18 might put some off Communique, but the first two home last year emerged from 22 and 18 respectively, and eight of the last 10 winners have come from double-figure stalls.

Dangers are aplenty, with Cross Counter, seemingly the better-fancied of Godolphin’s pair, and impressive Newbury winner First Eleven from the in-form John Gosden yard, both likely to be in the mix.

POINTERS

Rumble Inthejungle e/w 2.30pm Ascot

Communique e/w 5.35pm Ascot