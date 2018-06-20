Horse Racing Betting Tips: Proven Illusion looks ready for Ribblesdale run

Bill Esdaile

IT IS Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, with the equine glamour gals turning out for the Ribblesdale Stakes (3.40pm).

According to the betting, this looks a straight fight between Godolphin’s WILD ILLUSION and Sir Michael Stoute’s Sun Maiden.

All the money has been for the superbly-bred Sun Maiden.

She’s a Frankel half-sister to Midday who was so impressive when winning her maiden by 12 lengths at Salisbury that bookmakers promptly made her one of the favourites for the Investec Oaks.

However, that was only Sun Maiden’s second appearance on a racecourse and her first on turf, so Stoute opted to give the filly more time and wait for the Royal meeting.

The extra two furlongs will suit her, she’ll relish the fast ground and she ticks plenty of boxes, but the worry is her inexperience.

This is a big ask so soon in the filly’s career, and only one of the last 10 winners of this prestigious race had never previously run in a Listed or Group race.

In contrast, Wild Illusion already looks the finished article and should be backed at 5/2 with Coral.

She ended her first season by beating the best young fillies in Europe in the Group One Prix Marcel Boussac at Chantilly, and she was always going to improve for going up in distance.

Following a creditable fourth in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, Wild Illusion duly stepped up on that form when chasing home Forever Together in the Oaks where the soft ground just stretched her stamina.

She beat the rest easily enough and the trip won’t be a problem on this ground, so although she has a 3lb penalty to defy, she is officially rated 9lbs superior to everything else.

Third-favourite is Magic Wand, while John Gosden’s Highgarden will relish the mile and a half, but class suggests it’s a straight shoot-out and one in which the boys in blue might prevail.

We could do with the help of Mystic Meg for the 30-runner Britannia Handicap (5.00pm), but you will recall that I was all over FINNISTON FARM at Haydock last time and I am sticking with him.

Tom Dascombe’s son of Helmet is simply too big at 40/1 with Coral.

The first two home at Haydock, Crack On Crack On and Completion, are justifiably towards the top of the market, but Finniston Farm went off too fast that day and given a more patient ride he can reverse the form.

Another plus for our selection is that he is drawn in the middle in stall 16, so Richard Kingscote will have the choice of which route to take.

With a full field of 16 in the Hampton Court Stakes (3.05pm), there is bound to be plenty of pace up front, which will suit STEPHENSONS ROCKET, who will be ridden by the head waiter, Jamie Spencer.

Only three lengths off Tuesday’s St James’s Palace winner Without Parole at Sandown, where the rain came at the wrong time, top of the ground specialist Stephensons Rocket is over-priced at 18/1 with Star Sports and good value for an upset.

Key Victory had the selection three lengths behind at the Guineas meeting, but the Godolphin horse subsequently disappointed in the French Derby and that might have taken the edge off him.

POINTERS

Stephenson Rocket e/w 3.05pm Ascot

Wild Illusion 3.40pm Ascot

Finniston Farm e/w 5.00pm Ascot