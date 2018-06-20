Sadiq Khan to stand for second term as London mayor

Catherine Neilan

London mayor Sadiq Khan has said he will run for a second term in 2020.

The Labour politician, who has held the office since successfully defeating Tory candidate Zac Goldsmith in 2016, confirmed his intention during an appearance on singer Jessie Ware's podcast.

"I will be running again to be the mayor, yes - that's the first time I've said that publicly," he said.

During the same interview, Khan criticised Donald Trump as being "a bit weird" for tweeting about him.

"The President of the USA, the leader of the free world, looks at Twitter and then tweets about me? I just don't understand how he has got the time to do that," Khan told Ware and her mother.

"It's a bit weird. I didn't want to get involved in this ding-dong, I'm not an active participant."

And Khan backed those who wanted to protest against Trump's visit next month.

"It's right and proper for us to be active citizens and to march and to lobby and to protest," he said. "It should be peacefully, we can't have anybody who thinks it's OK to cause criminal damage or to cause harm.

"Done properly, it's really important."

He added: "When people see that London - a city that loves Americans and America, where Americans have made their home - are peacefully protesting against some of the things their president is doing, I hope people notice that."

Khan's plan to run for another term was immediately seized upon by the Conservatives, who are yet to select a candidate having this week opened applications to all.

Paul Scully, the party's vice chairman for London, said: “Sadiq Khan’s record as mayor has been one of broken promise after broken promise.

“On the most pressing issues facing London, crime, housing, transport, he simply passes the buck and fails to act. This is a mayor who has proven more interested in PR than delivering for Londoners.

“London cannot afford another four years of empty promises and press releases.”