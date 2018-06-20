Joe Hall

Whether it’s tennis via virtual reality goggles, a subscription service for the Football League or social media-powered engine boosts for racers, the way we watch sport is supposed to be changing irrevocably before our eyes.

Yet old habits die hard and if the viewing figures for England’s World Cup opener against Tunisia, traditional linear TV still is still the public’s go-to destination for the biggest events.

A peak UK audience of 18.3m people — 69 per cent of all viewers — is estimated to have watched Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions secure a dramatic 2-1 win, making it the most-watched TV event of 2018 so far ahead of even the Royal Wedding.

Prestige live sport still commands attention like little else. After the Royal Wedding the most popular TV show of the year was Britain’s Got Talent which trailed England by almost 5m viewers. Even the most popular shows on the now-ubiquitous Netflix struggle to stack up. According to demand measurement platform Parrot Analytics, the average daily global audience demand in the first half of the year for its biggest show, Stranger Things, was 12.9m.

Amazon’s capture of live Premier League rights earlier this month was heralded as the most significant bellweather yet of a new dawn in watching sport. Broadcasters, advertisers and even clubs have had old certainties rocked by analysis suggesting millennials’ shorter attention spans dilutes the appeal of a full 90 minute matches or consumer preferences towards on-demand and personalised content. New media companies such as the football fan-focused Copa90 have outflanked traditional behemoths thanks to their digitally-native agility and authentic voice.

What modern sport fans want, it is argued, is content tailored to their own interests and at a time of their convenience. Ahead of the World Cup analysis from Nielsen Sports found that 25 per cent of 11-25 year olds around the world planned to watch the tournament via a tablet or smartphone. Video intelligence service Tubular Labs found that there has already been 814m views of World Cup-related content on YouTube since it started.

Yet for all the doom mongering and challenges broadcasters undoubtedly face, the huge audience for England’s game on Monday suggests prestige event live sport remains an experience best enjoyed communally and that traditional linear TV is best placed to deliver that experience.

Nearly as ubiquitous as the images of Harry Kane wheeling away to celebrate in the aftermath of England’s win on Monday night were the videos of packed pubs, nightclubs and fanparks descending into a collective spams of delirium as the Spurs striker nodded home. The 18.3m who watched the match on TV compared to the 3m who watched via the BBC iPlayer suggests that when given the choice, people still prefer to watch on a reliable large screen in front of which friends and family can watch together. Data from Nielsen also revealed that just nine per cent of UK fans planned to watch the World Cup from a handheld device.

Watching the World Cup via a laptop or streaming box is still a frustrating experience where fibre optic broadband penetration in the UK is less than five per cent. You’re likely to first hear of goals going in via the cheers next door than on the “live” screen in front of you and potentially run the risk of watching a pixelated pitch as a goal flies in.

Fans may now want to be able to catch up with highlights when on the tube or have a plethora of player channels to choose from but the comfort of convenience can’t quite compare to the thrill of the collective experience. Sci-fi lovers may have a library of films and TV to watch on streaming services, but they’ll still want to see the new Star Wars as soon as possible on a giant multiplex screen with surround sound.

Even if you weren’t dodging pint glasses from celebrating pub goers, watching Kane’s match-winner as it happened made you a part of national moment that was playing out well beyond your living room walls.