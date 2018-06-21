Carole Easton , Jess Butcher

Do we need apprenticeship gender quotas to get more women into male-dominated sectors?

Dr Carole Easton OBE is chief executive of Young Women’s Trust.

We have a stubborn gender skills gap, partly because women are shut out of many apprenticeships. There are 50 men for every woman starting a construction apprenticeship in England, and 25 men for every woman embarking on an engineering course.

Employers should use legal positive action measures to help women into these sectors, such as targeting job adverts at women, providing mentoring, and offering women-only work experience and training days, backed up by gender targets. Where targets are not met, the government should consider quotas. This would give women access to better-paid jobs, reduce pay gaps, increase talent pools, and boost an economy in desperate need of builders and engineers.

Despite three in five employers telling Young Women’s Trust in a YouGov poll that positive action is needed to achieve equality, only a quarter have taken steps to improve women’s representation. It’s time for companies to commit to concrete action, or young women will face a lifetime of inequality.

Jess Butcher MBE is a technology entrepreneur and co-founder of Blippar.

More women in these fields have to come from somewhere. Should we be encouraging them out of careers in medicine, teaching, law, and retail?

Do we need quotas to get more men into female-dominated sectors? Where do calls for proportional representation stop? Race, sexuality, disability? What about age, background, political persuasion, and cognitive diversity?

Pity the HR profession, and farewell meritocracy and freedom of choice.

Quotas are patronising, divisive, and have been proven to have negative outcomes (see “The Nordic gender equity paradox” research from 2016).

I absolutely believe we need to better educate women about the joys and opportunities of male-dominated sectors, and I hope that this will result in greater representation. But don’t attribute to discrimination what can be more accurately attributed to freedom of choice. It simplifies the issue and prevents debate around the more interesting questions by conflating causation with correlation. Choice, yes. Equal opportunity, yes. Quotas, no.

