Chinese investment in the US has plummeted more than 90% this year

Chinese investment in the US nosedived in the first five months of the year amid rising trade tensions, increased scrutiny from American officials and tighter capital controls from Beijing.

Between January and May, Chinese investment totalled $1.8bn in the US – a 92 per cent drop from the same period last year, according to a report published yesterday by Rhodium Group, a research firm that tracks Chinese foreign investment.

It is the lowest level of Chinese foreign direct investment (FDI) in the US for seven years. The pace of newly announced transactions remained similarly depressed, the research firm reported.

President Donald Trump has prioritised addressing what he calls China’s “unfair” trade practices this year. He’s put tariffs on Chinese products worth at least $50bn and threatened tariffs on a further $200bn of Chinese imports.

And he has made the regulatory environment for Chinese investment in the US tougher. Regulators have already derailed acquisitions worth more than $2 billion in the first five months of this year, Rhodium stated in their report.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) is a panel that assesses certain deals that could give a foreign investor control of a US business for national security risks. It has been examining an increasing number of deals, including an investment attempt by Alibaba’s affiliate Ant Financial which was prevented earlier this year.

In addition to moderated investment, the Chinese have “divested assets at an unprecedented pace so far in 2018" the report said. Chinese firms sold about $9.6 billion in US assets in the first five months of 2018, mostly driven by deleveraging pressures from Beijing. Another $4 billion in sales are still pending.

This brings Chinese net US direct investment to the negative tune of $7.8bn for the first five months of year.

Chinese investors targeting the US also face headwinds at home. About 18 months ago, China started imposing controls to prevent its biggest conglomerates from overextending themselves. Last year, Beijing said it would limit overseas investments by Chinese companies in industries like real estate, hotels and entertainment.

While China has since relaxed foreign ownership caps, many Chinese companies "remain constrained" by these rules, the Rhodium study said.

In 2016, Chinese FDI in the US peaked at $46bn. By 2017 it had dropped to $29bn. The trend looks set to continue.

