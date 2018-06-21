Paul Deighton

The debate around airport expansion in the south east has been going on for decades, starting in the 1960s with the Roskill Commission.

In 2015, after a comprehensive two-and-a-half-year process, the independent Airports Commission “unanimously and unequivocally” recommended that Heathrow was the best location to deliver the additional runway capacity this country needs.

The government gave the project its backing in October 2016. Since then, the airport has been improving plans to put local communities, national interests, sustainability, and responsibility at its heart. Extensive public engagement programmes have been completed with local residents, and business communities and airlines have been consulted to refine plans.

As we approach a vote so important to this country’s future, inaccurate and unfounded accusations remain.

A few weeks ago, I wrote to the MP Justine Greening, who is a vocal critic of expansion. We respect Greening’s position, but after many years of engagement between us on this subject, I remain surprised to see so many inaccuracies in articles from her.

I would like to address some of these clearly and set the record straight, as the government prepares to vote on this critically important national infrastructure project.

First, air quality. We are completely confident that our current plans will keep the airport within legal limits, and we have made it clear that no additional capacity will be released until we meet our commitments. We also have an ambitious plan to treble rail capacity by 2040, enabling 30m more passengers to use sustainable transport options including new Crossrail, HS2, and western and southern rail connections, which will also reduce airport-related road vehicle emissions.

On noise, fewer people will be affected after expansion than is the case today. To support those who are affected by noise, we have made £700m available in our plans for noise insulation schemes.

As to accusations on the cost of expansion, we want to be clear: this country is set to receive a £14bn cash injection – all funded privately, not from taxation. It is not in our or our shareholders’ interest to spend a penny more than is needed.

We believe in improving connections with other UK airports. We have reduced domestic passenger charges by £15, protected vital domestic routes by ringfencing slots, and have put aside a £10m route development fund to support new domestic routes.

Finally, on safety, it is irresponsible for anyone to suggest that proposals to expand Heathrow are unsafe. Anyone who has ever flown to Paris, Frankfurt or Schiphol – which all have more than three runways – will be aware that these airports operate in highly populated cities without jeopardising the safety of their local communities.

The proposals to build a third runway to the north-west of the current airport have been consistently identified as the best option to add new capacity. The plans were unanimously recommended by the independent Airports Commission, backed by the government, and endorsed by the Transport Select Committee earlier this year. They have passed through intense scrutiny that no other plan has been subjected to.

It is now time to put aside vested interests and support this critical national infrastructure project.

Heathrow handles one third of non-EU exports, and expansion will help secure the country’s place on the global stage for trade, connecting Britain to the rest of the world. It will provide every corner of the country with an economic boost worth billions, bringing jobs to communities throughout the UK, and provide the opportunity to end local youth unemployment in the boroughs closest to the airport.

While we know that opposition remains, it is important that the debate is properly informed. Commentary like Greening’s last week is irresponsible, and needs to be corrected.

The world is waiting – it is time to deliver expansion at Heathrow.

