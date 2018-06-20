House of Fraser meets with MPs ahead of make-or-break CVA vote

Alys Key

House of Fraser met with concerned MPs this week in a bid to smooth things over ahead of a make-or-break creditors' meeting on Friday.

MPs of constituencies affected by the 31 planned store closures met with the retailer's chairman Frank Slevin yesterday to discuss the company voluntary arrangement (CVA).

Matt Western, MP for Warwick and Leamington, told City A.M. that House of Fraser was "very straight" with parliamentarians and willing to answer questions.

He added that the retailer had organised the meeting.

"In the context of all the other retail issues that we've had over the last year that was pretty forward thinking on that part and constructive," he said.

Western's constituency is set to lose the Leamington branch of House of Fraser if the CVA goes ahead.

However, House of Fraser could face opposition from landlords on Friday.

City A.M. understands that at least one high-profile landlord plans to vote against the plans, while it has been reported that other creditors are plotting to block the restructuring proposal.

If House of Fraser does not receive the requisite backing, it is not guaranteed to get the £70m cash injection from new majority owner C.Banner.

Yesterday it emerged that the retailer had secured an extension to its loans, but that this is also dependent on the CVA passing.

Industry observers now fear that this year could be the worst worst year for retail since the financial crisis.

Western told City A.M. that legislators "cannot just sit back and watch this happen to our high streets", describing the business rates system as "completely out of date with the modern reality of how businesses operate".

House of Fraser's CVA is the latest in a long line of similar actions by New Look, Carpetright and Mothercare.

It has prompted growing pressure on the government from groups representing landlords to reform the CVA system over fears it could be abused.

Ian Fletcher, the British Property Federation’s director of real estate policy, told City A.M. last week that some CVAs are seen by landlords as “simply lease-stripping exercises”.

