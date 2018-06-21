Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves covers e-commerce, wealth planning and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Moonpig

Leading online cards, gifts and flowers retailer Moonpig has appointed e-commerce entrepreneur Nickyl Raithatha as managing director. Nickyl takes the reins from 2 July. He joins off the back of founding and scaling Finery – one of the UK’s fastest growing fashion brands – to £15m in under three years. Prior to that, he was CEO of e-commerce at Rocket Internet, and ran TMT investments for a $5bn (£3.8bn) hedge fund. He picks up the baton from outgoing managing director James Sturrock who is pursuing his focus on earlier stage growth companies. Appointed in 2014, James has doubled the size of Moonpig business, delivering three years of double digit growth as the UK’s number one online cards company while building a top three position in online flowers and gifts.

Stonehage Fleming

Stonehage Fleming, one of the world’s leading independently owned family offices, has recently expanded its wealth planning division with the appointment of Matthew Brown as director. With 16 years’ financial planning experience Matthew joins Stonehage Fleming from Thomas Miller Wealth Management, where he was appointed partner in 2015, having first joined the firm in 2006 (Thomas Miller acquired Broadstone/BDO Investment Management in December 2014). Matthew will work closely with the existing team and assist in developing and delivering the wealth planning offering to the UK market. He will be based in the firm’s London office and will report to Susie Hillier, partner and head of wealth planning. Matthew’s seniority and experience working with HNW individuals with complex needs makes him well-suited to contribute to the team.

Allen & Overy

Financial services regulation expert Bob Penn is rejoining Allen & Overy as a partner in London. Bob left A&O in September 2016 after over nine years as a partner, to join Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. He has built significant experience throughout his career advising banks, asset managers, market infrastructure providers and other financial institutions on a wide range of non-contentious regulatory issues. His return bolsters the team to six regulatory partners in London, with the recent additions of Nick Bradbury in 2017 and Ben Regnard-Weinrabe in 2018. The financial services regulatory practice in London is led by Damian Carolan, with partners Etay Katz and Kate Sumpter comprising the rest of the team. His depth of experience is an invaluable addition to the Allen & Overy team at a time when the volume, complexity and breadth of financial regulation has increased exponentially.

