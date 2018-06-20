Emily Nicolle

Nginx, the company based on the open source web server of the same name, has raised $43m (£32.5m) in a series C fundraising round led by GS Growth, a growth equity platform within Goldman Sachs.

Other investors from Nginx's history include Silicon Valley stalwarts NEA, Index Ventures, Telstra Ventures and Runa Capital.

More than 30 per cent of the Fortune 50 use have adopted Nginx's technology to date, fuelling the rise of digital transformation as enterprises rush to keep speed in line with innovation. The platform hopes to use the funding to accelerate adoption of microservices - a modern approach to app development - by enterprises all over the world.

"In the last 18 months, Nginx has introduced six new technologies to the platform to accelerate the modernisation of our customers’ application infrastructure," said Gus Robertson, CEO of Nginx.

“We’re excited to welcome Goldman Sachs as we believe they’re the right partner to support us in driving adoption of the Nginx application platform and extending our leadership in microservices enablement.

"[They] bring real world experience managing mission critical applications (both legacy and new), which will help us further accelerate our platform vision."

As part of the investment, David Campbell, a managing director in Goldman Sachs' merchant banking division, will join Nginx's board of directors.

Founded in 2014, Nginx has grown from a single project into an application delivery platform that has captured 400m websites globally, equating to roughly one third of all in existence.

Its public-facing clients include Netflix, Starbucks and Mcdonalds, who use Nginx to reduce costs while speeding innovation. Additionally, the company said it has three of the five largest US retailers on board, as well as five of the 10 largest technology companies.

Though it would not disclose a valuation at this point, Nginx has seen 100 per cent year-on-year growth for each of its four consecutive years.