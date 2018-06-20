BT fined by Information Commissioner for sending 5m 'nuisance emails'

Josh Mines

BT has been hit with a fine from the information commissioner after it sent nearly 5m nuisance emails to customers.

An investigation by the Information Commissioner's Officer found that the firm didn't have permission from customers to send direct marketing emails, leading to the telecoms giant being asked to pay a £77,000 fine.

Around 4.9m emails were sent between December 2015 and November 2016 relating to three charity initiatives BT is involved in.

The information commissioner said that even though BT did not mean to break the rules, it still should have been aware of the risks and needed to take steps to prevent it.

ICO head of enforcement, Steve Eckersley, said:

Organisations have a responsibility to ensure they are acting within the law. Where they do not, the ICO can and will take action. This particular investigation was prompted by a concerned member of the public. We investigated the matter and uncovered the full extent of this activity which shows how important it is for people to report nuisance emails.

A statement from BT said the firm was disappointed at the ICO's ruling.

"There was no financial benefit to BT, and minimal impact on customers – in fact almost 5 million emails elicited just one complaint," a spokesperson said.

"We are pleased that the ICO has acknowledged that this was not a deliberate contravention of regulations. In turn, we have accepted the facts set out by the ICO, and have apologised.

"We immediately tightened our procedures when the complaint was originally raised in February 2017 – as part of our robust and ongoing commitment to the highest standards of data management."

