Disney gazumps Comcast with revised $71.3bn offer for Fox assets

Josh Mines

Disney has tabled a new offer for Fox assets that gazumps a rival approach from Comcast, igniting a bidding war between the two media giants.

The new offer is worth around $71.3bn (£54.1bn) in cash and stock, at $38 a share, which tops Comcast's $35 a share all-cash bid that was put forward last week.

In a statement, Fox described the offer as "superior" adding that the offer allows shareholders to choose cash or stock.

"We are extremely proud of the businesses we have built at 21st Century Fox, and firmly believe that this combination with Disney will unlock even more value for shareholders as the new Disney continues to set the pace at a dynamic time for our industry," said Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of 21st Century Fox. "We remain convinced that the combination of 21CF‘s iconic assets, brands and franchises with Disney‘s will create one of the greatest, most innovative companies in the world."

A bidding war between the companies was anticipated, as Disney has ample cash at its disposal to up its offering for Fox.

Disney submitted its first $52.4bn offer for Fox in December 2017, leading Comcast to drop out of the race for Fox's movie studio, TV channels, as well as its stake in Hulu, Sky and Endemol Shine.

But last week, Comcast waded in with a higher offer for Fox that signalled the start of a fight between the two companies for the media firm.

Fox's board had been set to meet today to discuss whether it moves forward with Comcast's previously better offer.

The company's statement said a meeting date of July 10 which had been set for shareholders to vote on the Disney merger will now be pushed back later to give investors time to evaluate the proposals.

