Sebastian McCarthy

Delta Air Lines is buying 20 aircraft for just under $1bn (760m) from Canadian aerospace maker Bombardier today.

In a deal valued at roughly $961m, the leading American airline will acquire 20 CRJ900 planes which will be delivered towards the end of this year.

According to the Montreal-based firm, Delta will be the first major airline to use Bombardier’s revamped CRJ planes.

The new "atmosphère cabin design" in the CRJ model will include mood lighting, bigger overhead storage and larger lavatories.

Fred Comer, president of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, said: "We are thrilled that Delta continues to select the CRJ Series as the airline looks into the future growth of its regional operations."

Comer added: "Together with Delta, we have driven the development of regional aviation in the US, and we are looking forward to further enhancing regional air travel with the launch of the new Atmosphère cabin with our long-standing and esteemed customer."