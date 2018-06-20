Online casino 32Red slapped with £2m fine for failing to protect customer

Josh Mines

Online casino 32Red has been handed a £2m fine by the gambling regulator after it didn't act to protect problem gamblers using its service.

The fine was levelled after the firm failed to carry out social responsibility or money laundering checks after a customer deposited £758,000 into their account between November 2014 and April 2017.

The Gambling Commission's investigation said there were at least 22 incidents where the company had a chance to step in and help the potential problem gambler.

Read more: Gambling firm LeoVegas fined £627,000 by regulator

But instead of asking the customer if they needed help, 32Red offered up free bonuses to let them continue playing.

Richard Watson, commission executive director, said:

Instead of checking on the welfare of a customer displaying problem gambling behaviour, 32Red encouraged the customer to gamble more - this is the exact opposite of what they are supposed to be doing. Operators must take action when they spot signs of problem gambling and should be carefully reviewing all the customers they are having a high level of contact with. Protecting consumers from gambling-related harm is a priority for us and where we see operators failing in their responsibility to keep their customers safe we will take tough action.

The fine comes amidst a crack down on the promotion of irresponsible gambling.

Sky Bet was fined £1m in March for failing to protect vulnerable customers, while Poker Stars had an ad banned by the marketing watchdog for promoting "socially irresponsible gambling".

Read more: Sky Bet fined £1m for failing to protect vulnerable customers