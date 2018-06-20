Salaries to boom for highly skilled workers in UK

Mary McDougall

The UK could increase wages by more than $27bn (£20.52bn) in the financial and business services sector by 2030.

That's according to the global consultancy Korn Ferry in a report released today assessing the impact of skilled labour shortages across 20 of the world's major economies.

The report found that the UK, along with most other large economies, can expect rapidly escalating employee costs.

By 2030, employers in the UK could expect to pay a premium (assuming normal inflation) of $8,504 per person per year. That equates to a national cost increase for employers equivalent to 5 per cent of Britain's 2017 GDP.

"The future of work is one of scarcity in abundance", the report said, adding "there are plenty of people, but there are not enough who currently have the skills organisations need."

Companies that focus on upskilling, engagement and retention will have a competitive advantage as "buying in talent" from other markets is "unsustainable", according to Mark Quinn, senior client partner at Korn Ferry.

Read more: London salaries are growing – but not as fast as these other UK cities

While the costs look large for the UK, the report indicates that Germany and the Netherlands will have to increase salaries by more. German companies could expect to pay an extra $16,026 per worker. The corresponding figure for the Netherlands is $10,823.

Globally, the report estimates that by 2030 the requirement for highly skilled labour will fall short of demand by 16%.

India was the only economy surveyed that can expect to avoid upward spiralling wages as, unlike any other country in the study, it will have a highly skilled talent surplus for the next decade at least.

Read more: Salaries among London's property professionals have hit a post-crash high