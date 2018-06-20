Wednesday 20 June 2018 12:33pm

BAE systems wins $200m contract to build amphibious tanks for US Marines

 
Sebastian McCarthy
A US Marine soldier sits alert in a tank
The new US Marine tanks will aim to transport Marines from ship to shore under hostile conditions (Source: Getty)

UK defence giant BAE Systems has won a contract worth up to $1.2bn (£910m) to build US marine "ocean-capable" amphibious tanks.

BAE beat rival defence company Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) in the bid to become lead contractor.

An initial $198m contract to deliver 30 amphibious combat vehicles (ACVs) by next year has been signed, with another 208 ACVs potentially being built in a deal which would be worth $1.2bn.

The new tanks, which will be built to transport Marines from ship to shore under hostile conditions, will replace an older fleet of assault vehicles that have been in operation since 1972.

In a partnership with Italian company Iveco Defense Vehicles, BAE is scheduled to begin production later this year.

The competition to build the next generation of ACVs opened up in 2011, and SAIC said today that it was "disappointed" its vehicle was not selected.

Dean Medland, vice president and general manager of Combat Vehicles Amphibious and International at BAE Systems, said: "We are well positioned and ready to build the future of amphibious fighting vehicles for the Marine Corps, having already produced 16 prototypes."

Medland added: "Through this award, we are proud to continue our partnership with the Marine Corps by providing a best-in-class vehicle to support its mission through mobility, survivability and lethality."

