M&S should look at a tie-up with Amazon, says former digital boss

Alys Key

A former Marks & Spencer digital boss has said that the retailer should consider a tie-up with Amazon.

Amazon has been making aggressive moves into the UK's retail sector through its acquisition of Whole Foods and a tie-up with Morrisons.

It even talked to the John Lewis Partnership about a potential takeover of Waitrose, but talks did not progress beyond an initial approach.

Today Marcus East, a former digital director under previous M&S boss Marc Bolland, told the BBC that he thinks the retailer should be "looking seriously" at working with Amazon.

M&S admitted at its most recent results that it had not been doing well enough on its digital operations.

It has also struggled to revive its clothing brands, putting its fashion brands under threat.

But not everyone in retail sees Amazon as being the answer. On Friday, Iceland Food's boss told City A.M. he wants "nothing to do" with the tech giant, saying the company would "bully" the frozen food retailer.

