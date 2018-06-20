Wednesday 20 June 2018 11:52am

Here are the top 20 best value airport lounges in the world

 
Alexandra Rogers
Follow Alexandra
Manchester Airport Shuts Down After Suspected Bomb Attempt
Manchester was voted the fourth best-value airport in the world (Source: Getty)

Manchester airport has been crowned the best value airport in the UK, with users able to buy amenities such food and drink for around £25.

London Heathrow and Gatwick cost almost double a Manchester visit, with the cost of a visit at heathrow standing at £40 and Gatwick £50.

The research was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Netflights.com, which surveyed 2,000 UK consumers aged 16 and above.

It found that two thirds of UK travellers find airports stressful – and costly. The average person will spend £58.77 in the run up to boarding their flight with most of the cash going on food (53 per cent), hot drinks (44 per cent) and alcohol (28 per cent).

Almost half of respondents also admitted to purchasing items they didn’t even need.

Netflights.com collated data from 149 lounges around the world, with the amenities in each lounge were weighed up against its cost. It then applied "some data science magic" to see whether the lounge was worth a go.

Manchester came in fourth in the overall list but was beaten by Dubai International Airport's Lounge@ BTerminal 3 in third sport, the Strata lounge in terminal two of Abu Dhabi International airport and finally by Al Ghaza lounge in terminal two of Abu Dhabi International airport.

Top 20 best value airports in the world Cost (£)
1 Al Ghazal Lounge by Plaza Premium Lounge Terminal 2, Abu Dhabi International Airport 21.45
2 Strata Lounge International Terminal, Auckland Airport 28.15
3 Lounge @ BTerminal 3, Dubai International Airport 28.86
4 1903 Lounge Terminal 3, Manchester Airport 40.00
5 Plaza Premium Lounge (Arrivals) Terminal 2, Rio de Janeiro Galeao International Airport: 24.42
6 BGS Premier Lounge Terminal 2, Beijing Capital International Airport 21.46
7 Loyalty Lounge Terminal 2, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport 22.20
8 Plaza Premium Lounge (Lounge B) Terminal 3, Indira Gandhi International Airport 19.98
9 Clubrooms North Terminal, London Gatwick Airport 50.00
10 SkyTeam Lounge Terminal 4, London Heathrow Airport 40.00
11 Neptuno Lounge (AENA VIP Lounge) Terminal 4, Madrid Barajas Airport 26.40
12 Pacific Club Terminal 3, Ninoy Aquino International Airport: 18.50
13 SkyTeam Lounge Terminal 1 (International), Sydney Airport: 39.22
14 Bidvest Premier Lounge International Terminal A, Tambo International Airport 24.76
15 The Club at LAS, Terminal 3, McCarran International Airport 28.86
16 Marhaba Lounge Terminal 2, Melbourne Airport 35.85
17 Premier Lounge International Terminal, Ngurah Rai International Airport 17.76
18 Star Alliance Business Class Lounge Terminal 1, Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport 30.34
19 Dnata Lounge Terminal 3, Singapore Changi Airport 28.12
20 Plaza Premium Lounge Terminal 1, Toronto Pearson International Airport 25.90