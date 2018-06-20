Here are the top 20 best value airport lounges in the world

Alexandra Rogers

Manchester airport has been crowned the best value airport in the UK, with users able to buy amenities such food and drink for around £25.

London Heathrow and Gatwick cost almost double a Manchester visit, with the cost of a visit at heathrow standing at £40 and Gatwick £50.

The research was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Netflights.com, which surveyed 2,000 UK consumers aged 16 and above.

It found that two thirds of UK travellers find airports stressful – and costly. The average person will spend £58.77 in the run up to boarding their flight with most of the cash going on food (53 per cent), hot drinks (44 per cent) and alcohol (28 per cent).

Almost half of respondents also admitted to purchasing items they didn’t even need.

Netflights.com collated data from 149 lounges around the world, with the amenities in each lounge were weighed up against its cost. It then applied "some data science magic" to see whether the lounge was worth a go.

Manchester came in fourth in the overall list but was beaten by Dubai International Airport's Lounge@ BTerminal 3 in third sport, the Strata lounge in terminal two of Abu Dhabi International airport and finally by Al Ghaza lounge in terminal two of Abu Dhabi International airport.