Here are the top 20 best value airport lounges in the world

Manchester airport has been crowned the best value airport in the UK, with users able to buy amenities such food and drink for around £25.
London Heathrow and Gatwick cost almost double a Manchester visit, with the cost of a visit at heathrow standing at £40 and Gatwick £50.
The research was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Netflights.com, which surveyed 2,000 UK consumers aged 16 and above.
It found that two thirds of UK travellers find airports stressful – and costly. The average person will spend £58.77 in the run up to boarding their flight with most of the cash going on food (53 per cent), hot drinks (44 per cent) and alcohol (28 per cent).
Almost half of respondents also admitted to purchasing items they didn’t even need.
Netflights.com collated data from 149 lounges around the world, with the amenities in each lounge were weighed up against its cost. It then applied "some data science magic" to see whether the lounge was worth a go.
Manchester came in fourth in the overall list but was beaten by Dubai International Airport's Lounge@ BTerminal 3 in third sport, the Strata lounge in terminal two of Abu Dhabi International airport and finally by Al Ghaza lounge in terminal two of Abu Dhabi International airport.
|Top 20 best value airports in the world
|Cost (£)
|1
|Al Ghazal Lounge by Plaza Premium Lounge Terminal 2, Abu Dhabi International Airport
|21.45
|2
|Strata Lounge International Terminal, Auckland Airport
|28.15
|3
|Lounge @ BTerminal 3, Dubai International Airport
|28.86
|4
|1903 Lounge Terminal 3, Manchester Airport
|40.00
|5
|Plaza Premium Lounge (Arrivals) Terminal 2, Rio de Janeiro Galeao International Airport:
|24.42
|6
|BGS Premier Lounge Terminal 2, Beijing Capital International Airport
|21.46
|7
|Loyalty Lounge Terminal 2, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport
|22.20
|8
|Plaza Premium Lounge (Lounge B) Terminal 3, Indira Gandhi International Airport
|19.98
|9
|Clubrooms North Terminal, London Gatwick Airport
|50.00
|10
|SkyTeam Lounge Terminal 4, London Heathrow Airport
|40.00
|11
|Neptuno Lounge (AENA VIP Lounge) Terminal 4, Madrid Barajas Airport
|26.40
|12
|Pacific Club Terminal 3, Ninoy Aquino International Airport:
|18.50
|13
|SkyTeam Lounge Terminal 1 (International), Sydney Airport:
|39.22
|14
|Bidvest Premier Lounge International Terminal A, Tambo International Airport
|24.76
|15
|The Club at LAS, Terminal 3, McCarran International Airport
|28.86
|16
|Marhaba Lounge Terminal 2, Melbourne Airport
|35.85
|17
|Premier Lounge International Terminal, Ngurah Rai International Airport
|17.76
|18
|Star Alliance Business Class Lounge Terminal 1, Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport
|30.34
|19
|Dnata Lounge Terminal 3, Singapore Changi Airport
|28.12
|20
|Plaza Premium Lounge Terminal 1, Toronto Pearson International Airport
|25.90