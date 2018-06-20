Josh Mines

The board of 21st Century Fox will today meet to decide on whether to listen to negotiate with Comcast over its $65bn all-cash offer for the company, according to reports today.

Fox's board, including executive chairman Rupert Murdoch will discuss Comcast's takeover offer as well as Disney's original offer which was tabled six months ago. Comcast's bid is worth around $35 per share, while Disney's bid is around $29.12 per share.

A report from Bloomberg said that Fox was "leaning towards" making a decision to start negotiations with Comcast at today's meeting, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Reuters also reports that executives are set to convene to decide on the offer.

Disney and Comcast are competing for Fox's media assets including its movie studio, all of its TV networks and its stakes in Hulu, Sky and Star TV.

However, if Fox decides to start talks with Comcast, it will have to decide on whether its offer is a better deal for shareholders compared to Disney's.

Disney will then have five days to submit a counter offer, under its merger agreement.

Comcast has offered £22bn for Fox's stake in Sky, as yesterday culture secretary Matt Hancock said new undertakings tabled by Disney and Fox would be enough to quell fears that Sky News would lose its editorial independence under Disney ownership.

