Alexandra Rogers

The Labour party is calling for a free vote on the controversial third runway at Heathrow after setting out its own opposition to the policy for failing to meet its four key tests.

Labour's four conditions for approving the runway are that it is guaranteed to deliver increased capacity; allows the UK to meet its Co2 reduction commitments; minimises noise and local environmental impacts and that the benefits of expansion are felt across the country and not just London and the south east.

Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald said that after "careful and rigorous consideration" his party was clear the four tests had not been met.

“Heathrow expansion is incompatible with our environmental and climate change obligations and cannot be achieved without unacceptable impacts on local residents," he said. "The improved connectivity to the regions of the UK cannot be guaranteed and there are unanswered questions on the costs to the public purse and the deliverability of the project."

He continued: “We support vital investment in our country’s transport infrastructure, but every investment must be tested on whether it provides real value for money and sustainability. A third runway at Heathrow fails this test.”

Labour's official opposition to the third runway puts it on a direct collision course with the unions, all of whom have backed expansion, saying it will lead to more jobs, apprenticeships and an estimated £187bn economy boost.

Read more: Businesses and unions launch support for Heathrow as parliament vote nears

Conservative MPs are expected to vote with the government on Monday, when the vote is held, as is the party's deal partner the Democratic Unionist Party.

But Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Green party's sole MP, Caroline Lucas, are all opposed to it. The Scottish National Party (SNP) has wavered in its commitment to the policy; first backing it and now mulling concerns about a lack of clarity over how the runway might benefit Scotland.

The SNP has also been hit by hunger strikes outside Holyrood by protestors seeking to appeal to the party's progressive stance on climate change.

Opposition groups were quick to support Labour's position. The chair of campaigning group HACAN John Stewart said the party's opposition "creates more uncertainty about how the vote will go".

"The fact that the main opposition party is not backing a third runway means greater risks for Heathrow’s financial backers who are ploughing billions into a scheme that might be pulled by a future government.”

Caroline Lucas tweeted:

If climate change is a priority then you do everything in your power to stop Heathrow expansion. Anything else really is a betrayal. https://t.co/wNNE3l4K1a — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) June 20, 2018

Read more: Easyjet says an expanded Heathrow will mean lower fares and new routes