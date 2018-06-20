Josh Mines

Over one in 10 (13 per cent) of adults in the UK have no savings at all, a report by the City watchdog has found.

In the north of the country, and even higher proportion had no funds in reserve, as 17 per cent in the North West and 16 per cent in the North East were sitting on no savings.

This is compared to just nine per cent in the south east and 10 per cent in the south west.

The report from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), based on a survey of 13,000 adults in England, also found there was a significant difference in the way people in rural areas approached their finances compared to their urban counterparts.

It found that rural residents tended not to use online banking, but also often had difficulty getting to a bank, as a higher proportion of adults (13 per cent) had a long-term health condition.

Over half (51 per cent) of people in rural areas rely mainly on the state pension to get by, compared with 37 per cent of adults in urban areas. Experts have warned the state pension by it self is unlikely to be enough to provide a comfortable standard of life for retirees.

Despite these findings, more than a quarter (27 per cent) of adults in rural areas were satisfied with their financial circumstances, compared to 20 per cent of adults in urban areas, and only 16 per cent of Londoners

Urban areas tended to have higher levels of debt, as seven per cent had high-cost loans compared with five per cent in the countryside.

Andrew Bailey, FCA chief executive, said:

This survey shows just how different the experience of financial services is for consumers across the country. That’s important for us, as we shape financial services policy. But it is also important for firms, as they decide how best to serve their customers.

