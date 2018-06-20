Canada legalises cannabis use as pressure grows on UK to review law

Alys Key

Canada's parliament has voted to legalise the recreational use of cannabis, at a time when the UK's lawmakers are coming under increasing pressure to review the law.

The new law could come into force as early as September, after the Canadian Senate voted 52-29 to pass The Cannabis Act.

This will make Canada only the second country in the world to fully legalise marijuana, after Uruguay took the step in 2014.

It’s been too easy for our kids to get marijuana - and for criminals to reap the profits. Today, we change that. Our plan to legalize & regulate marijuana just passed the Senate. #PromiseKept — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 20, 2018

Some US states including California and Alaska also permit the possession and sale of cannabis for recreational use.

The change coincides with the resurgence of the cannabis debate in the UK.

Following high-profile cases of children with severe epilepsy being denied cannabis oil to help control seizures, the government is set to review the use of the drug for medical use.

However home secretary Sajid Javid has said it will remain banned for recreational purposes.

Yesterday think tanks called for the government to review the law, estimating that it could raise millions for the treasury's coffers and save taxpayers money.

